507 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Bought by Bbva USA

Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen stock opened at $292.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.73. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $138.00 and a 1 year high of $293.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RGEN. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.60.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $4,444,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,410,312.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $1,286,870.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,319.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,173. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

