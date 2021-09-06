$522.70 Million in Sales Expected for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will announce $522.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $548.40 million and the lowest is $497.00 million. Herc reported sales of $456.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Herc by 13.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Herc by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Herc by 23.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

HRI traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $130.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,670. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.09. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $135.63.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

