5,651 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,698 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,549 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,094,000 after purchasing an additional 203,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,586,000 after purchasing an additional 317,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,684,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,539,000 after purchasing an additional 860,057 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.49 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 47.35%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

