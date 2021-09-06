6,630 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,630 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,608 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 75,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 38,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEM. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.69.

AEM opened at $58.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.72. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

