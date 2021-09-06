7,248 Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Valvoline by 785.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,416,000 after buying an additional 5,152,377 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Valvoline by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after buying an additional 4,304,187 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Valvoline by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,335,000 after buying an additional 4,059,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $30.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VVV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

