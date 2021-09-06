$83.34 Million in Sales Expected for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will announce $83.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.02 million and the lowest is $82.00 million. Carriage Services reported sales of $84.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year sales of $353.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.41 million to $355.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $361.70 million, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $362.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carriage Services.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.29 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSV shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In other Carriage Services news, insider Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.19 per share, with a total value of $38,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,941.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $189,658.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 193.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 444,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 293,086 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.23. 6,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,326. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $859.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $48.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.