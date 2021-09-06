$850,000.00 in Sales Expected for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will announce $850,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $1.70 million. Ardelyx reported sales of $2.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year sales of $9.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $11.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.40 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $11.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARDX. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen set a $7.70 price target on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 491.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $1.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

