888 (LON:888) Price Target Increased to GBX 495 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

888 (LON:888) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 452.50 ($5.91).

Shares of 888 stock traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 404.80 ($5.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,438. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 184.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 389.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 383.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. 888 has a 1-year low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 456 ($5.96).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. 888’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

