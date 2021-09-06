888’s (EIHDF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:EIHDF opened at $5.60 on Thursday. 888 has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33.
888 Company Profile
