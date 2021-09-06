888’s (EIHDF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:EIHDF opened at $5.60 on Thursday. 888 has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

