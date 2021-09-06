$92.44 Million in Sales Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to announce $92.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.90 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported sales of $97.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year sales of $383.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $376.80 million to $389.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $365.44 million, with estimates ranging from $359.11 million to $370.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE BHLB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,892. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

