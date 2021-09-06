975,693 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 975,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,496,000. Conagra Brands comprises about 2.5% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Conagra Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,698 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Conagra Brands by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,883 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,549 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,684,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,539,000 after buying an additional 860,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 166.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,095,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,175,000 after buying an additional 684,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

CAG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.49. 137,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,103. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.