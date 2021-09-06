Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Reaches $1.86

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.86 or 0.00003606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $107.81 million and $39.42 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00069024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00016595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00148233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00048168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.75 or 0.00795552 BTC.

GHST is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 60,534,141 coins and its circulating supply is 57,912,077 coins. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

