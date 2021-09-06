Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Cut by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.1% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $16,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,820,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 281,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 794,725 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $92,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.94. 2,463,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,422,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.01. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $129.40. The company has a market cap of $228.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.60.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,176,068 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

