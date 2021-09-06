Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 73.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $343.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $344.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.45.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

