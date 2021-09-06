Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $343.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.45. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $344.08. The stock has a market cap of $217.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

