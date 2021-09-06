Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AYI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

AYI stock traded down $2.61 on Wednesday, reaching $177.22. 213,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,256. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $194.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 14,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

