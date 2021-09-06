ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives $45.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADCT. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.47. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.66.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 140,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,142,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,702,000 after purchasing an additional 155,335 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,026,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 607,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after buying an additional 368,300 shares during the period. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

