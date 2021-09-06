Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AAVVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

AAVVF opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $929.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.80 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $5.02.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.79 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.04%.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.