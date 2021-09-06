Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,440 Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period.

PTF opened at $163.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.08. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $175.99.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

