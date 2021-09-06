Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 810 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $143.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.92 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.79.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

