Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,736 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $289,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $425,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 79,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 16,708 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $21.03.

