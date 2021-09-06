Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 264.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,478,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,447 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs stock opened at $139.69 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $147.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.21 and a 200-day moving average of $105.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

