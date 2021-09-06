Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,386 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Spirit Airlines worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 39.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 250.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 251.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 62.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

SAVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NYSE SAVE opened at $24.58 on Monday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.72.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.