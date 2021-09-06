Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.440-$2.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.950-$9.050 EPS.

NYSE:APD opened at $268.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.74. The company has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $313.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

