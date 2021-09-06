Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

DETNF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

DETNF stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.97. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269. Aker BP ASA has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.