Akroma (AKA) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, Akroma has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $9,918.28 and approximately $13.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.12 or 0.07615631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00142008 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

