Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

AGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,494,000 after buying an additional 166,337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 208,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 183,643 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,670,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 566,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth $781,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGI traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.05. 330,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,473. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

