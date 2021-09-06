Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target Raised to C$58.00 at TD Securities

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ANCUF. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCUF opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

