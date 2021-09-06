Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price hoisted by Eight Capital from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.93.

ATD.B stock opened at C$50.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76. The firm has a market cap of C$54.01 billion and a PE ratio of 16.33. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$36.03 and a 1-year high of C$52.28.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

