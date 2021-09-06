Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of ALKS opened at $29.86 on Thursday. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -74.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alkermes will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,382 shares of company stock worth $1,348,197 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 49.3% in the second quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 39.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654,863 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 59.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 135.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 112.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,877,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,030,000 after acquiring an additional 995,070 shares in the last quarter.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

