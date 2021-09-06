Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 134,600 Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 394.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.73.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

