Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 134,600 Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 394.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

CLVS opened at $4.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.73. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

