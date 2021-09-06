Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires New Position in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.57% of Codorus Valley Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVLY. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 867,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 84,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after acquiring an additional 53,884 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 64,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 1,639 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $32,337.47. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,341.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $22.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.77. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.27 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 17.43%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

