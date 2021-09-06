Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 224.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

CYBR opened at $170.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.41 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $171.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

