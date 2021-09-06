Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of Triumph Group worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1,113.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

TGI stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98, a PEG ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $22.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

