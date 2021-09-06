Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.29 Million Position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,140,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,472,000 after acquiring an additional 425,320 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth $3,269,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.05.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $25.88 on Monday. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 68.11.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.