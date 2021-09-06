Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 31,901 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,901 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of GAN worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in GAN by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in GAN by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,663,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in GAN by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 47,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in GAN by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Get GAN alerts:

NASDAQ:GAN opened at $17.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.72 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.06. GAN Limited has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GAN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

In other news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit purchased 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Knock sold 25,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $451,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,066 shares in the company, valued at $451,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,306 shares of company stock worth $578,407 over the last three months. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN).

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.