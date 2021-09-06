Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 3,910 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of Simulations Plus worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,960,000 after acquiring an additional 110,952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,220,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Simulations Plus by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 87,208 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Simulations Plus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 394,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth $19,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $586,505.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,443,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,251,808.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,472 over the last three months. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLP shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.74 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The firm has a market cap of $926.12 million, a P/E ratio of 82.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.32.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

