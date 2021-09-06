Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 170.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth $161,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 448.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $14.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -10.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,011. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

RXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

