Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes Position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 117,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 20.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIDE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

RIDE stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.87. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

