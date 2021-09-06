Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Lyell Wealth Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.3% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 314.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Alphabet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 35,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,246,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

GOOGL opened at $2,874.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,667.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,388.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.