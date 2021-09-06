Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 99,270 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 99,270 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 4.6% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.06% of Danaher worth $123,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 20.2% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $332.43. The company had a trading volume of 100,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,083. The company has a market capitalization of $237.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $333.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $3,611,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

