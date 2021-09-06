Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 27,711 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,711 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 3.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.13% of HCA Healthcare worth $88,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HCA. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $252.95. 24,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,792. The company has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.74 and a 200-day moving average of $211.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $114.38 and a one year high of $257.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

