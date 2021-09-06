Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:ALSMY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 166,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,174. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. Alstom has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

