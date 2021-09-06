Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $50.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

