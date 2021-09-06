Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Post Earnings of $8.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $8.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $13.43. Amazon.com posted earnings of $12.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $52.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.20 to $61.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $67.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $47.75 to $82.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,478.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,461.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,319.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

