AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) Quiet Period To Expire on September 13th

AMCI Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) quiet period will end on Monday, September 13th. AMCI Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 4th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

AMCIU opened at $9.92 on Monday. AMCI Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $9.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23.

About AMCI Acquisition

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.

