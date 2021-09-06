American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 24,156 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,156 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $27,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Brinker International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Shares of EAT opened at $51.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.70. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.