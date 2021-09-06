American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 329,109 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 559.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,109 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.29% of OneMain worth $23,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in OneMain by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in OneMain by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in OneMain by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in OneMain by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $56.85 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.46.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

