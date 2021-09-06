American Century Companies Inc. Buys 620,800 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 547.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 734,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Sonos worth $25,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 292,830 shares of company stock worth $10,601,262. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $40.68 on Monday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

